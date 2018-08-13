Day for Night festival cut ties with founder Omar Afra amid sexual misconduct allegations

HOUSTON - The Day for Night festival has cut ties with founder Omar Afra amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Afra has been removed from all involvement and ownership of the festival. The announcement was made Sunday on it's Facebook page. The page said that it stands for all victims of abuse.

Day for Night posted the following statement:

"The creditors of Day For Night were shocked and saddened to hear of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Day For Night founder, Omar Afra. We stand with all victims of abuse.

"The creditors have deemed it appropriate to foreclose on the entity which owns the festival, effectively removing Omar Afra from any ownership or involvement in Day For Night from this day forward.

"Out of respect for these alleged victims, any announcement about the future of Day For Night will be made at a later date."

Afra also released a statement on his Facebook page and apologized to his family.

He stated that he has been in therapy and will be stepping down from his positions at Day for Night and Free Press for both events best interest.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.