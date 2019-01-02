Daughter accused of shooting, killing father in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman fatally shot her father Tuesday morning in southwest Houston, officials said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 11:38 a.m. at the Peninsula Parks apartment complex near West Fuqua Street.

Police said the woman, in her 20s, fatally shot her father in the torso with a handgun after a dispute.

Family members identified the victim as 50-year-old Roderick Winston. Family members told KPRC there were two young children, who were Winston's grandchildren, inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The children, a baby and a child under 10 years old, were not injured in the shooting.

Officials said the woman, who was upset, was taken to a hospital and was cooperating with police officers.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the scene.

