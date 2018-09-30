Dating app for men linked to series of aggravated robberies in Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department said a phone app is the common denominator in a string of aggravated robberies in the Houston area.

Between Sept. 11 and Sept. 27, HPD said six aggravated robberies have stemmed from the dating app for men call JACKD.

Police said the robberies all happened in a similar manner.

A man would contact the victims on the app, which allows users to view nearby people using the app via GPS technology. Police said all of the victims were adult men who reported talking with the suspect through the app.

The victims were all told to meet the same man at a specific house in the 8600 block of St. Lo Road or a house in the 8600 block of Glenside Street, according to police.

When the victims arrived at the scene, police said the man would approach them and demand their property at gunpoint.

The robberies have taken place mostly during the night, but police said one took place at 1 p.m.

The victims described the man as being black and in his early 20s, possibly older, anywhere from 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds, with light skin and hazel eyes. Police said the man wears a black ski mask with holes around the eyes during the robberies. He uses a silver pistol, police said.

