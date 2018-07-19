Darian Ward, former press secretary of Houston mayor, indicted

HOUSTON - Darian Ward, the former press secretary of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, was indicted Thursday.

KPRC2 investigative reporter Mario Diaz obtained a copy of the indictment that charges Ward with failure or refusal of an officer to provide public information.

In the indictment, the grand jury said that as an officer of public information for the city of Houston, Ward “failed and refused to give access to and permit and provide copying of public information.”

Ward resigned in January after KPRC2 investigated her misuse of city resources to the benefit of her personal production company.

The resignation followed Ward’s 10-day suspension in December after an internal inspection uncovered more than 5,000 pages consisting of more than 2,000 emails showing Ward pursued reality show production deals in New York and Los Angeles while using her city government email account.

If convicted, Ward faces up to six months in county jail, up to a $1,000 fine or both.

