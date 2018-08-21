Dangerous arrest near Greenspoint area caught on camera

HOUSTON - Houston police arrested Davon Shavelle Miller, 17, after he had a fight with an officer that was caught on video and posted to Facebook.

An officer pulled over Miller, who was driving a car connected to an aggravated robbery and shooting in Harris County, the Houston Police Department said.

Miller got out of the car and ran, the Police Department said, and the officer chased and tackled him. The Facebook video begins sometime after that, and lasts just over a minute.

“Stop resisting!” a bystander with a phone yelled at Miller more than 10 times throughout the video. “It’s not worth your life!”

WATCH: Davon Shavelle Miller arrested at gas station near Greenspoint

“He’s trying to kill me!” Miller yelled more than once.

While the officer is lying on top of Miller, Miller appears to grab the officer’s handcuffs. An unidentified man is helping the officer, who can be heard warning Miller that he will shock him with a stun gun him if he doesn’t let go of the handcuffs.

HPD/KPRC2 The mugshot of Davon Shavelle Miller.

“This guy is absolutely a threat. He had a pistol in his car that his girlfriend actually wrapped in a towel and threw it in the bushes while our officer (was) fighting with him,” said Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union.

“Not only that -- you watch the video. He’s grabbing our officer’s gun,” Gamaldi said.

Miller appears to reach for and touch the officer’s gun toward the end of the video. He yelled five times, “I didn’t grab his gun!”

Another bystander, dressed like a security guard, who appears to be recording on her phone, walks into the frame in the middle of the video. She walks around the officer and Miller during the scuffle.

“Help me!” the officer yelled after Miller appeared to grab for his gun. “Stop f---ing filming and help me!”

“You know, a so-called security guard, a complete joke. She should be ashamed of herself,” Gamaldi said, adding that he thought she should be fired immediately.

It was not clear whether or not she was, in fact, a security guard and, if she was, it is not clear where she worked. The gas station clerk at the Valero said no security guards were employed there.

Miller has been charged with felony disarming a police officer for attempting to take the officer's gun, Gamaldi said.

