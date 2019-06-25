DA's Office asks for nearly $2 million to investigate Harding Street raid

HOUSTON - The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is looking to hire nearly a dozen new investigators to work on the corruption scandal surrounding the Houston Police Department.

According to a news release, the office will be asking the Harris County Commissioner’s Court for $1.7 million to investigate the Harding Street raid.

The District Attorney's Office wants to bring in 10 additional staff members to “investigate the massive HPD corruption scandal that culminated when two citizens were killed and four officers wounded when HPD Officer Goines used fake warrant information to justify a No-Knock drug raid in East Houston on Harding Street.”

Multiple supports have spoken out in favor of the request including the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice.

The brother of Rhogena Nicholas, who was killed in the raid, will be speaking to the court about the funding.

The Commissioner's Court started at 10 a.m. at the Houston County Tax Office.

