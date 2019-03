The scene where a bicyclist was struck and killed by a school bus on March 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - A cyclist was killed Thursday after he was struck by a school bus, according to police.

Police said the man was struck near the intersection of 8th Street and Heights Boulevard around 3:05 p.m.

There were children on the bus at the time of the collision, according to police.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.