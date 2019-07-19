Cy-Fair assistant principal placed on leave after nude photos leaked from social media

LinkedIn

HOUSTON - An employee at Anthony Middle School in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District has been placed on administrative leave after his nude photos were found on social media.

A parent of a student reported that photos of the middle school's assistant principal, Chris Maple, were being passed around by students.

KPRC was told Maple will not be returning for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to charging documents, Maple was charged with indecent exposure in 2008 after he walked outside naked and touched himself. Maple pled guilty and was fined $300 and served probation.

A parent at the middle school created a petition on Change.org, asking for the administration to not fire Maple over the incident. According to the petition, Maple is a good man who fell victim to an "internet troll" who took advantage of him.

The petition's goal is to reach 500 signatures. There are more than 300 signatures from parents so far.

Read the full statement below:

"Recently, Chris Maple has been put on administrative leave from Anthony Middle School in Cypress, TX due to nude pictures of him having been leaked online. Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District is currently investigating the matter but has already stated that Mr. Maple will not be returning for work for the 2019-2020 school year.

"Mr. Maple is being presumed guilty for something that isn't a crime and for something he didn't do. He is the victim of an internet troll taking advantage of his personal life. At work, he was a funny, kind, and caring man who truly helped many students whether they were going down the wrong path, or if they were feeling sad or depressed. He has done so much for the school and community and he shouldn't be fired for being the victim of an internet leak.

"He was a huge asset to the Anthony Middle School administrative team and as his former student, I have seen first hand how he has bettered the lives of countless students. Sign this petition to stop the district from unjustly firing Chris Maple. This post was not created or sanctioned by Chris Maple or his affiliates."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.