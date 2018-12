HOUSTON - Police said a customer shot a robber who pointed a gun at a McDonald's employee in northwest Houston.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, at a McDonald's restaurant in the 12000 block of Northwest Freeway.

A couple got involved to help, and one man pulled out his own gun and shot the robber, police said.

The wounded suspect fled on foot.

Police said the gunman turned up at a nearby hospital and was arrested.

