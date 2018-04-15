Crosby man accused of making bomb, shooting threats to UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A Crosby man was arrested Sunday after he called in several threats to the University of Texas campus in Austin, police said.

KXAN-TV reported that Sean Haddon, 23, was arrested by deputies in Harris County after university police traced several threatening phone calls that were placed to the 911 dispatch center at the school.

Investigators said that Haddon called dispatchers on April 7 and said that he had placed a pipe bomb at the school’s police department, demanded payment in Bitcoin and told the dispatcher to perform sexual acts or he would blow up the building.

On April 12, Haddon called again, said he was going to shoot the dispatcher and again told the dispatcher to perform sexual acts, police said.

Police said that the next day Haddon called the school’s human resources center and said he wanted to shoot “at least 200 people” at the school, according to KXAN-TV.

Haddon was being held at the Harris County Jail on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

A mugshot was not immediately released.

