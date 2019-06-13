Man accused of using online classified ads to set up robberies

HOUSTON - An accused serial robber is wanted by Houston police on suspicion of using online classified ads to meet up with victims.

Police said 20-year-old Nolan Furr arranged to buy electronics from people selling them on apps and websites.

Police said he would go to an abandoned home in northeast Houston and when the victims showed up, he'd grab their items and leave without paying.

Furr has an active warrant for theft after police said he stole an Apple MacBook during one of the thefts.

If you know where he might be, you're asked to call police at 832-395-1500.

Investigators are also reminding everyone to be extremely cautious whenever you meet in person to buy or sell anything online.

Police said you should always let your friends and family know where you're going, get as much information about the seller as you can and, if possible, meet outside a police station.

