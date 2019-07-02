228 pounds of pot, 70 pounds of THC gummies found during traffic stop on Gulf Freeway

Precinct 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and dozens of pounds of THC candies, along with four guns, were found during a traffic stop in southeast Harris County on Monday, according to authorities with Precinct 8.

Around 5:30 p.m., a deputy and his K-9 Evo conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle, officials said.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, authorities said, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver declined to allow the deputy to search the vehicle, but Evo alerted to the presence of narcotics in a "free air sniff" around the outside of the vehicle, deputies said.

A probable cause search was initiated and 14 pounds of marijuana, THC candies and a loaded handgun were found, according to authorities.

Continued investigation revealed another vehicle that was being used to transport drugs.

Illegal contraband found in the case, according to deputies:

228 pounds of marijuana

70 pounds of THC gummies

Four guns

$42,625 in cash

Photos from the bust are below:

