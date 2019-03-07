Join KPRC2's Crime Crew to help solve crimes in Houston!

HOUSTON - KPRC2 and Crime Stoppers of Houston are partnering to help local law enforcement agencies solve crime by featuring surveillance videos through our Crime Crew.

Have you been a victim of crime? Let us help!

Here are the steps you need to take to get your video featured on Crime Crew:

File a police report with your local police department

Collect your case number and video(s)

Videos that can be submitted include doorbell camera footage, home surveillance footage, etc.

Submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Houston through this link: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=610&C=&T=

The following information is required to be submit your case to Crime Crew:

Case number

Zip code of where incident occurred

Date of incident

Time of incident

Type of crime

Short synopsis (2-3 sentences) of what happened

Your video

Once all of the above steps are completed, then we will feature your video on our platforms to solicit tips and help solve the crime. Go to www.click2houston.com/crimecrew learn more and help solve crime in Houston.

If you recognize or have any information about these crimes, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston anonymously through one of these three ways to report:

By calling the Tip Line at 713-222-TIPS(8477)

By going online through the CS website at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=610&C=&T=

Or by using the Crime Stoppers of Houston mobile app – Download it on your phone and report directly through the anonymous app.

