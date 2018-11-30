Crews rescue man from trench in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Emergency crews rescued an injured man in a trench Friday afternoon in north Harris County.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at a water treatment plant near Stonefield Street.

Officials said the 60-year-old worker was climbing down a ladder into the trench when he slipped and fell 15 feet into it. Little York Fire Department firefighters were at the scene.

Sky 2 aerials showed the man giving the thumbs-up that he was OK.

Officials said rescue crews stabilized the hole before lowering rescue workers to get to the injured man.

About 45 minutes later, the man was lifted out of the trench and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.