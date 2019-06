Crews search the waters near the Texas City Dike on June 7, 2019, after reports of a man overboard.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Authorities are searching for a man in the water Friday near the Texas City Dike.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a man who went into the water with no life jacket north of the dike around 4 p.m.

Witnesses said the man went into the water when the boat he was on was hit by a large wake.

The dike is a 5-mile long pier that stretches into Galveston Bay. It's a popular boating and beach area.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.