Crawfish season is upon us: This is where Houston gets its mudbugs

HOUSTON - Crawfish season is upon us!

KPRC asked our viewers on social media where they get the best mudbug offerings at restaurants and grocers across the Houston area, and some names were mentioned repeatedly. Here are those places.

RESTAURANTS:

BB’s Tex-Orleans - 3139 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098

Boyd’s One Stop -227 Dike Road, Texas City, TX 77590

The Cajun Boot -1206 W. 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008

Casian Crawfish - 5314 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 7708

Crabby Daddy - 25186 Interstate 45 #4G, The Woodlands, Tx 77386

Crawfish Connection - 3106 FM 1960, Humble, TX 77338

Crawfish and Noodles - 11360 Bellaire Blvd #990, Houston, TX 77072

Crawfish Shack - 5822 FM 2100, Crosby, TX 77532

District 249 - 23238 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375

Floyds Cajun Seafood and Texas Steakhouse - 16549 S W Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Honey-B Ham - 506 E Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70601

The HotSpot Cajun Seafood House - 7955 Barker Cypress Rd Suite 600, Cypress, TX 77433

LA Crawfish - 5810 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77049

Lotus Seafood - 2825 S Kirkwood Rd, Houston, TX 77082

Pook’s Crawfish Hole - 4015 FM 646 N, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Ragin’ Cajun - 4302 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027

Spanky's Live Crawfish - 4106 FM-723 Rosenberg, Texas 77471

GROCERS:

HEB

Kroger

If your favorite spot wasn’t mentioned yet, share it with us in the comments. We’ll be updating this story with more favorites throughout crawfish season.



