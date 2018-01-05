Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bay City, police say

BAY CITY, Texas - A husband and wife were found dead Friday morning in their Bay City home.

Bay City police officers arrived at the home at 6 Lazy Lane shortly before 9 a.m. after the couple's friends said they did not get an answer after knocking on the door of the home.

More Headlines

Police contacted their teenage son, who woke up and found his parents dead, according to investigators.

The couple was identified as Bryan Hogg, 44, and Sandra Hogg, 42.

Both had gunshot wounds, police said.

Police believe it was a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Bay City Independent School District confirmed to KPRC2 that Sandra Hogg was a school counselor with the district. During her 12 total years of employment with the district, she most recently served as a licensed specialist in school psychologist with the Matagorda County Educational Services, a special education co-op housed within BCISD.

The Hogg's son is a freshman at Bay City High School. The district said a crisis team was sent to the school to help staff.

"BCISD is grieving at this tremendous loss, and our thoughts are with the family as they deal with this tragedy," the district wrote in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.