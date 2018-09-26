Could a sex robot brothel open in Houston? Your questions answered

HOUSTON - A Canadian company says it plans to expand its sex robot service to Houston and is being met with scrutiny from the city's mayor and protest from citizens.

WHAT IS KINKY S DOLLS?

The company's website describes Kinky S Dolls as the first "Adult Love Dolls Brothel in North America."

Owner Yuval Gavriel didn't return Channel 2 News requests for comment, but in an interview last week with the Washington Examiner said the Houston location will feature on-site, short-term, private rentals allowing customers to test the sex robots and decide whether to buy them.

WHERE WILL IT BE LOCATED?

It's not clear at this point where it will be located. A spokesperson for the Houston Permitting Center told Channel 2 News Kinky S Dolls would need a certificate of occupancy as either a business or mercantile, but it can't verify if there is an application for one because it does not have an exact address for the company.



DO ANY CURRENT CITY ORDINANCES REGULATE OR LIMIT A BUSINESS LIKE KINKY S DOLLS?

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday he was asking the city's legal department to see if any existing ordinances apply to Kinky S Dolls and whether there needs to be changes.

"It's not the sort of business that we advertise for or seek to attract or quite frankly that I want in the city of Houston," Turner said.

WHO IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST IT?

A growing movement to stop Kinky S Dolls is being led by Elijah Rising, a Houston nonprofit dedicated to ending sex trafficking. The organization started a petition that now has 7,500 signatures.

"These rape bots are mechanized pornography and everything we know about porn fueling the demand for real women real children in sex trafficking industry is going to apply to this robot brothel," said Executive Director Micah Gamboa.

