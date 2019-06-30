Discover Houston water parks: How to make the most of your time at Schlitterbahn Galveston

HOUSTON - Throughout the summer, KPRC2 will be featuring Houston's many water parks in hopes of inspiring fun for you and your family.

This week's featured water park: Schlitterbahn Galveston

With the Houston summer bringing the heat, people come to Schlitterbahn from near and far for activities that the whole family can enjoy.



Schlitterbahn Galveston is one of five Schlitterbahn locations, the other Texas locations include New Braunfels, South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. The fifth location is in Kansas City. New Braunfels is the original flagship location that opened in 1979. Since then, the water parks have grown, often undergoing renovations, adding indoor sections and expanding into other markets. Schlitterbahn Galveston opened in 2006. This summer, the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, out of Ohio, purchased Schlitterbahn Galveston and New Braunfels.

Learn more about the Houston water park and its summer schedule below.

The slides

Bahnzai Pipeline: Three side-by-side water slides twist aggressively through curves and tunnels before landing in a splash pool.

Faust und Furious: As seen on Travel Channel’s “Xtreme Waterparks," guests will swish down two 300-foot speed slides from 60 feet in the air.

MASSIV Monter Blaster: Certified by the “Guinness Book of World Records” as the world’s tallest water coaster, the MASSIV Monster Blaster is 81 feet and 6 3/4 inches tall. For 926 feet, or the length of three football fields, guests will twist, turn, drop and splash while enjoying a light show. Lastly, they will triple-drop, ending into the landing pool.

Rohr!: As seen on Travel Channel’s "Xtreme Waterparks," this slide is a vertical plunge from a 70-foot tall tower going 30 mph down a 244-foot-long body slide.

Kid-friendly rides

Boogie Bahn: Minimum height requirement is over 42 inches tall, and water is less than 1 foot deep. All park guests are able to grab a bodyboard and safely surf ocean-like waves.

Cliffhanger: Minimum height requirement is over 48 inches tall. As seen on Travel Channel’s "Xtreme Waterparks," this thrilling slide has guests free-falling from 81 feet and reaching speeds of 40 mph.

Shipwreck Harbor: There is no minimum height. Kids are able to splash and play in 3-foot, ocean-like waves and go down two waterslides in this wave pool.

Thunder Tub: Minimum height requirement is 42 inches without an adult. A three-person raft spins down three consecutive, thrilling dips and ends in a big splash.

Wasserfest Kids Area: There is no height requirement, and the water is less than 1 foot deep. Enjoy a huge activity pool for toddlers with a beached boat, slides, spray jets and water-drop showers.

Whitewater Beach: Relax with the whole family within the ripples of this lazy river. This area is a chill spot for the whole family, but direct currents coming from the Whitewater River give this beach a high thrill rating.

Wolfpack: Minimum height for a child is 42 inches without an adult. This three-person rafting experience brings families through a large, fast-flowing tube chute.

Food and drink at the park

Schlitterbahn offers a variety of affordable and kid-friendly foods. There are different vendors, but they smoke their own barbecue and make their own pizza from scratch. The menu also offers fresh salads, grilled chicken, cheeseburgers, crispy chicken strips and chili cheese dogs. There are also plenty of dessert treats, from Oreo cookies and cream and chocolate caramel brownie funnel cakes to many Dippin Dots flavors. You can bring your own food and picnic at the park also. Be cautious not to bring any alcohol or glass containers. If you bring your own food into the park, all ice chests and picnic supplies will be checked upon entry.

Location

2026 Lockheed Rd., Galveston

Summer hours of operation

10 a.m. to 8 p.m the entire month of July.

Photo credit to Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. Ticket cost

For any day, general tickets for ages 12-54 are $52.99. For any day, general tickets for ages 3-11 and 55-plus are $40.99. There are multiple family packs, two-day general admission, season and annual passes available. An annual pass is valid for one year from the date of purchase and for both the summer and indoor seasons. It costs $189.99 for ages 12-54. For ages 3-11 and 55-plus, these passes are priced at $124.99.

Parking

There is free parking available onsite, along with valet parking and premium parking passes available for online purchase.

Tips & Tricks

According to the blog, This Ole Mom- it is imperative to arrive early, rent a locker, use Schlitterbahn’s Super Splash Cash wristband instead of carrying around cash all day and wear water shoes, as the cement at the park is extremely hot.

According to the blog, My Big Fat Happy Life- people should ride the biggest slides earliest in the morning, when the wait is still minimal. She also suggested reserving a shadier spot when you get to the park early to keep your things.

Many people on Four Square recommendations advise coming on a weekday if possible and avoiding Saturday as it tends to be the busiest day at the park.

Many reviews also recommend bringing your own food and drink to cut costs as well as cater to your own needs.

For more information, click here.



