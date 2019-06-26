Cookie or cash: Robber holds up southeast Houston Subway, opts for cookie

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help finding the two men involved in a Subway cookie robbery in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, the robbery happened just before 9 a.m. on April 8 at a Subway on Monroe Boulevard near Glenvista Street.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division released a surveillance video Wednesday that shows two young, Hispanic men inside the store.

One of the men is wearing a red Texans hoodie with the hood pulled up and his face partially covered and dark shorts. The other one was wearing a red shirt and dark pants.

In the video, the man in the red short orders and pays for a cookie. Police said he then asks for it to be heated up.

While the cashier is getting the cookie, the man wearing the hoodie puts his hand in his pocket and gestures to the cookies.

Police said the man told the cashier he was robbing the store. The cashier said he saw the man had a gun and told him that he looked familiar and that there were cameras recording the incident, according to authorities.

The man wearing the hoodie then threatened the employee, saying he wanted the cookie or the cash in the register, police said.

According to police, the employee handed over the cookie because he felt threatened, and the men left the restaurant.

Both men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to charges or an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

