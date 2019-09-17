Convicted felon caught with 4 firearms, narcotics, more than $83K near Louetta Road, deputies say

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 4 Constables seized several firearms, illegal narcotics and more than $83,000 in cash from a convicted felon during his arrest.

The arrest started as a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Louetta Road, where the driver exited the vehicle and ran to a nearby residence in the 20000 block of Castlegreen Drive.

Officials said deputies chased the driver and eventually caught him. The driver was identified as Angel Moctezuma, 29, who is a convicted felon.

A search warrant was issued after deputies saw a large amount of narcotics in the residence. During the search, deputies found four firearms, THC oil, hashish oil and $83,207 in cash.

The contraband was sent for testing

He was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a weapon. Further charges are pending. Moctezuma was booked into the Harris County Jail and bond set at $20,000.

