Conroe man sentenced in case of 'severe' child abuse, DA says

CONROE, Texas - A Conroe man was sentenced to two life sentences Wednesday after he was found guilty of "severe" child abuse, the Montgomery County District Attorney said.

Adam Lee Thomas will not serve his second life sentence until he has been granted parole for his first sentence, the DA said.

Thomas was found guilty of two counts of injury to a child after officials said two children were injured while in the care of Thomas and his girlfriend, Denise Watson.

A 2-year-old suffered severe head trauma, fractures to his ribs, arms and foot, a liver laceration, a burn, and other injuries. A 3-year-old had suffered from severe abdominal trauma, requiring surgery, as well as rib fractures, a clavicle fracture, multiple pelvic fractures and numerous other injuries, the DA's office said. The injuries to the children ranged from days to weeks old.

Watson cooperated, testified against Thomas and pleaded guilty to failing to seek care for the children when she knew they were injured. She was sentenced to two 10-year sentences.

Investigators said Thomas sent text messages directing Watson to lie to doctors about the children's injuries. Thomas had previously abused two other children of similar age and in a similar way, the DA's office said.

The children in this case will have lifelong physical and mental injuries as a result of the abuse, investigators said.

