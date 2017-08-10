Conroe Chief of Police asked to leave doctor's office

CONROE, Texas - A local police chief says he was asked to leave a doctor's office while wearing his gun, badge and ID.

Chief Philip Dupuis, with the Conroe Police Department, called the experience "embarrassing" and posted the story on Facebook, which has been "shared" nearly 2,000 times.

The chief tells Channel 2 News the incident happened on Tuesday when he went to check in for his appointment at Texas Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists in The Woodlands.

"I walked in, gave them my name and my appointment time. They took my information; my drivers license and insurance card and then the clerk asked me to go put my gun in my car," Dupuis said. "She said it's our policy. No guns allowed. I said I'm a police officer and I'm not going to put my gun in my car."

Dupuis said he gathered his documents and left the office feeling embarrassed and thinking the medical staff mishandled the situation.

"They do have the right to ask me to leave and I did leave," he said. "I don't think they need to do it in a setting where there is 10 or 15 people sitting in their lobby and to embarrass me like that."

A manager with Texas ENT called the chief to apologize and sent Channel 2 News the following statement:

"We regret the situation yesterday involving Chief Dupuis and a member of our staff. We have personally apologized to Chief Dupuis for any inconvenience or embarrassment he experienced. Our team is working diligently to insure that a situation like this does not occur again. Our company values law enforcement officers and first responders for their selfless service and will serve them and our communities with the utmost respect."

Texas ENT said they have informed all supervisors at all locations about the incident and notified their employees that this wasn't the right way to handle the situation.

Also, the company would not comment about any type of disciplinary action against the employee involved in the situation with Dupuis, saying it is a private matter.

