Community steps up to help 8-year-old girl after heartbreaking birthday wish

HOUSTON - A northeast Houston family is celebrating the birthday of their now-9-year-old girl who touched the hearts of many.

Betzabe Gomez had her Christmas wish spread all over social media.

"My wish is my dad to get better, because during the hurricane it started raining so hard, and that's when the roof fell,” Betzabe said.

Glass covers a hole in the back of her home in northeast Houston, and a blue tarp covers a hole in the roof.

"Whenever it's raining, we have to put (out) a bucket," she said.

"This really struck a chord in my heart,” State Rep. Armando Walle of Houston said.

He posted the Gomez family's story on social media after someone shared her letter to Santa.

"They need a new house. They're a family, very humble, very proud. They never asked for anything," Walle said.

On Saturday, Walle and the Gomez family hosted a birthday party for Betzabe.

Her birthday wish was not typical.

“I don't want any toys or nothing. I just want help. All I want is help for my family," she said.

More than a hundred guests, many of whom were strangers, came to surprise her for her birthday. They gathered at the Buckner Family Hope Center in Aldine Saturday for the surprise.

Betzabe walked in to a crowd of smiling guests singing "Happy Birthday." It was a birthday unlike anything she's ever experienced.

"I think it's like your heart is just full of happiness, and you're happy for like just cutting the cake and blowing out candles," she said.

People lined up to greet Betzabe and give her gifts.

She received toys, clothes, dolls, money and her family received many gifts for the home.

"I just want to thank all of the people who are trying to help me and trying to support my help," Betzabe said.

However those who gave didn't expect that they would also receive.

“(Betzabe) is my gift,” Walle said. “She’s touched my heart.”

Walle said his work is not over. The family is still living in a home that he doesn't believe is suitable for the family.

"My goal is to get this little girl a new house that she can be proud of," Walle said.

He said anyone that can build homes or can help get this family to a new place should contact his office.

"I think we're able to get her immediate need fixed as far as the house, but I don't want them to just keep doing patch ups," Walle said.

Betzabe greeted each guest who came to visit. She said this was her most special birthday.

Walle said anyone who wishes to help can contact his office or contribute by clicking link here.

