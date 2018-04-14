Community comes together to support HPD officer injured in a ‘freak accident'

HOUSTON - The community has come together to support a beloved Houston police officer who was injured in an accident at a golf course Thursday evening.

The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club held its annual Back the Badge ride at the Bareback Bar & Icehouse in Spring. Many of the first responders and supporters had the 26-year veteran of HPD, Jerry Flores, in mind.

“We raise money for the 100 Club, which supports all first responders that have been injured or killed in the line of duty. And in this case, we do have an officer—Jerry Flores--who suffered an incident that happened just the other day, and we’re praying for him now,” said club President Rico Garcia.

Flores, who works for HPD’s Gang Division, was injured Thursday evening at another fundraiser, hosted by the club, at a local golf course. Organizers said it was a “freak accident”—Flores fell off a golf cart and hit his skull on the cement. He was in critical condition and in a coma at the hospital.

While the event was not specifically for Flores, who was injured off-duty, several of the 200 riders, like his close friend, Sandy Rojas, dedicated the trip to him. Garcia said the HPOU is organizing a fundraiser specifically for Flores.

“This ride, I’m personally dedicating it to him. It was just a freak accident. He’s always there for us. No matter what we need, he’s always there,” Rojas said.

“Our message to his family and for Jerry is, ‘Know that we got you, brother’….It does not matter the color of our patch or the size of our badge. We’re all first responders. We’re all police officers here to serve our community,” Garcia said.

“Seeing them and their spirit, you can’t beat that,” said participant Samantha Matthews whose father was a police officer and marine who was shot in the line of duty.

“I hope [Flores] gets better. It’s not easy. I’ve been there,” Matthews said.

Meanwhile, back in Houston, at the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, dozens lined up to give blood at a drive in Flores’ name.

“It’s just amazing seeing a lot of these chairs filled up and we have even the waiting room,” said Cameron Palmer, a spokesperson for the center. “It’s actually a huge honor to host for an officer that has been injured.”

Many people even strangers came to give back to a man who served the community.

“He needs help—I’m glad to do it,” said blood donor Mariano Dominguez.

BLOOD DRIVE IN HONOR OF OFFICER JERRY FLORES



1400 LaConcha Lane

Houston, TX 77054



MUST GIVE sponsor code 3660 in order for the donation to be valid.



Friday/Saturday 8am-4pm

Monday thru Thursday 10am-6pm Please Retweet — HPOU (@HPOUTX) April 13, 2018

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Saturday about Flores' status.

Not out of the woods by any means but we are happy.

Prayers are working! Long haul ahead please keep your prayers coming. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 14, 2018

