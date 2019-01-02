Community activist offers $35K for person who turns in man involved in 7-year-old girl's slaying

Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - The death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has caught the attention of a community activist in New York City, who has offered a large sum of money to whoever turns in her killer.

Shaun King said he is offering $35,000 cash for anyone who turns in the man responsible for the slaying of Barnes.

Barnes was shot and killed and her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, was wounded about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the family’s vehicle was traveling on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road when a red pickup pulled alongside, and someone in the truck began shooting.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his detectives are working around the clock to find the person who killed the Sheldon Independent School District second-grader.

"He took away an innocent child and she didn’t deserve this at all," Washington said while recovering in a hospital bed. "We did not deserve this. I don’t know what was going on, why he did this. But we did not deserve anything that this man did to us."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.