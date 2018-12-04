College Station chef opens up about cooking for President Bush

Christopher Lampo is seen in an undated photo with former President George H.W. Bush.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Christopher Lampo’s culinary story is unique, not because of his background, but because of who he often used to cook for: former President George H.W. Bush.

Aside from having a hearty appetite for beef and lamb, the 41st president had two rules: “No broccoli, and no mashed potatoes.”

Bush first walked through the doors of Lampo’s World Grille nearly 20 years ago. Over time, Lampo ended up routinely cooking at the residence of the president and first lady on the grounds of the library.

When asked if Bush ever made any suggestions in the kitchen, Lampo said, “Not ever.”

Lampo also cooked for their guests. The highly awarded chef said "41" would say complimentary things about him to people such as Henry Kissinger.

“'Henry, this is Christopher. He has the best restaurant in College Station,' as if the next time Henry was just passing through Bryan-College Station, he might just find my restaurant and come in,” said Lampo, laughing.

What stood out for him, though, is how Bush ended every meal with personal gratitude.

“You’re meeting with prime ministers out in the dining room, but yet you come back to the kitchen room to say 'thank you' to everybody. It’s just amazing,” Lampo said.

Lampo said he will miss those special moments. He knows the days ahead will be different.

“We will miss that excitement of a former president coming to town and trusting you (to) take care of his guest that night,” Lampo said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.