Machete-wielding robbers wearing clown masks chased off by victims with scooter

TEXAS CITY, Texas - After machetes were pulled on them by men in clown masks, a woman took her children's scooter and defended herself and her husband, according to police.

A man and woman were sitting inside their vehicle in their driveway in the 500 block when two men in a car pulled up alongside them, according to a Texas City police report. A man wearing a clown mask got out of the car, walked up to the driver's side of the couple's vehicle and stuck a machete through the car window. The suspect put the machete to the man's throat, and said, "You gonna give it up, or I'm gonna cut you," according to the report.

A second man in a clown mask approached the passenger-side door, but the woman was able to escape and grab her children's two-wheel scooter. She then started hitting the two suspects with it, the report said.

The two men ran back to their car with the woman still wielding the scooter, hitting their car with it and busting out a window.

Investigators have identified the two suspects as Luis Jimenez, 32, and Jose Lugo, 35. They were placed under arrest, charged with aggravated robbery and later transferred to the Galveston County Jail with bond set at $100,000 each, police said.

