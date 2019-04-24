LIVE STREAM: Closing arguments underway at Armstrong trial

HOUSTON - Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday at the trial of A.J. Armstrong.

Armstrong, 19, is accused of killing his parents in July 2016.

The defense rested Tuesday after tearful testimony from Armstrong’s younger sister. She said that their oldest brother, who had recently moved out of the house before the homicides, was acting strangely and frequently argued with his mother and stepfather.

Armstrong’s grandmother echoed that testimony, saying that Armstrong had a good relationship with his parents.

Armstrong never testified.

Closing arguments were scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., but were delayed for nearly an hour. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the proceedings.

