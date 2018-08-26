Polls closed: Voters cast last ballot for $2.5 billion flood bond

HOUSTON - Voting polls have officially closed at 7 p.m. Saturday where voters were able to cast their vote for the Harris County flood bond.

The vote comes one year to the day that Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast. For a lot of people, this vote is one of the most important in their lives.

Click link for early voting number.

The bond ensures protection against the wrath of mother natures such as Hurricane Harvey. The $2.5 billion bond includes a list of 150 potential projects that will repair flood damage and mitigate future flooding risks.

The bond also includes funding for 237 projects, $1.2 billion for channel improvement, $12.5 million for new floodplain mapping and $1.2 million for an improved early warning system.

Everyone who voted told KPRC the bond is a necessity for an area like Harris County.

"Maintenance is what you decide it is. You fix the leaky roof when your wife finally tells you. Those are the kind of things that you have to maintain living in the city just like living in a house you have to maintain stuff. It's just part of living," said voter Sam Massy.

"I feel like we gotta do something too many floods every year we've got too many friends flooded out," said Barry Harding, another voter.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.