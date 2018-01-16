City of Houston municipal courts to close due to winter weather

HOUSTON - Due to inclement weather, the City of Houston Municipal Courts Department will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Normal business hours will resume Wednesday.

People who have court settings on Tuesday will be given the opportunity to reset their case or cases.



Resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations Wednesday through Jan. 23, until 5 p.m.

Please visit the Municipal Courts’ website for information on all court locations and hours of operation. It is important to note that if an individual fails to reset his or her case(s) during the reset period (1/17/18 through 1/23/18), an arrest warrant may be issued.

On Tuesday, there will be:

No trials (by judge or jury). Anyone scheduled for trials on this day must come in person Wednesday through Jan. 23 to receive a new trial date. All trials will resume Wednesday.

No jury service. People who are scheduled for jury service will be rescheduled and will be notified by mail of their new date.

No parking adjudication hearings. Hearings will resume Wednesday.

If you have a hearing scheduled, you will be rescheduled and notified by mail of your new hearing date.

For additional announcements and information, please call the City of Houston Helpline at 311, or 713-837-0311 if outside of the City of Houston, or visit the Municipal Courts website.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.