'We will move forward': Mayor, firefighters union to discuss Prop B

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Professional Firefighters Association will be meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Proposition B.

Turner said the city will implement the new law that requires the city to give firefighters equal pay to that of Houston police officers of the same rank, but it will take time.

However, the HPFFA says firefighters have waited long enough. It has been two months since the city voted in favor of the proposition and it has still not gone into effect.

The HPFFA requested a court order Tuesday requiring the city to begin the pay parity immediately, but Turner said the city has to come up with $100 million, which will result in massive layoffs.

“We will move forward with Proposition B,” Turner said. “We will define what parity is, but the city has never had a $100 million on an annualized basis set aside just to pay Proposition B.”

Turner says the city will have to figure out how to implement Prop B, which was the purpose for Wednesday’s meeting, but the HPFFA got a judge involved.

“Now, I have set a meeting or Wednesday at 2 to sit down with the firefighters and what do they do? They go to the courthouse and they say, ‘Tell the mayor to start paying us right now,’” Turner said.

The HPFFA sent out a statement that said in part, “With the election two months behind us, Prop B is now the law. It’s past time for Mayor Turner to respect the will of the voters. We look forward to a ruling by the court.”

