HOUSTON - Houston City Council voted Wednesday to pursue hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

The council voted 15 to 1 to try convince organizers to host the event in the Bayou City.

More Headlines

The convention would be a huge tourism boost for the city.

In 2016, an estimated 50,000 people attended the convention in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.