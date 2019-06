FreeImages.com/Michel Meynsbrughen

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A shelter in place has been issued for the Parks at Atascocita.

The Atascocita Fire Department shared a tweet saying there was a chlorine leak at a community pool, prompting the shelter in place.

The affected areas include Timber Forest, Parks at Atascocita and the immediate area surrounding Atascocita Road and Noble Forest.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.



