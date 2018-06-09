Children, ages 1 and 6, die in Conroe house fire, officials say

CONROE, Texas - Two children and an adult died following a house fire in Conroe early Saturday, according to Jimmy Williams, Montgomery County Fire Marshal.

Investigators were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. on Long Valley Court in Conroe.

Williams said when crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and was filled with heavy smoke. Seven people were trapped inside the home -- a mother, father and their four children, as well as their grandmother, Williams said.

VIDEO: Deadly Conroe house fire press conference

A one-year-old girl was removed from the home, taken to Texas Children's in The Woodlands but later died, Williams said. A six-year-old boy was also pulled from the home, but was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Two boys, ages six and seven, were able to escape the fire just before crews arrived at the scene with the help of neighbors, according to Williams.

The mother, father and surviving children were taken to area hospitals in serious condition. The father suffered smoke inhalation and cuts and scrapes, Williams said.

Investigators said they believe the fire may have started in the kitchen and spread to the living room area, blocking the path to the exit for the family.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.