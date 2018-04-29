Child wounded in murder-suicide of adult male, female, police say

HOUSTON - A man and a woman are dead and a child was also injured in a murder-suicide Sunday, according to Houston police.

Police said the shooting was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Corporate Drive in west Houston.

The female child was wounded and police are working to learn more about her condition, they said. The child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital, police said.

HPD responding to an apparent murder/suicide in 7900 block of Corporate. One male & one female are deceased, a child was also wounded and is in unknown condition. PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 29, 2018

