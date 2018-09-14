Child porn suspect tells investigators they will find 'stuff' they don't like, deputies say

Karey Michael Goolsby was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man who went by the Twitter handle "Daddy Faps" has been arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child porn, according to Harris County investigators.

Authorities said Karey Michael Goolsby, 56, uploaded images of children being sexually assaulted.

A tip led authorities to Goolsby, officials said.

Authorities were able to track the IP address associated with Goolsby's Spring-area home.

When authorities served a warrant at Goolsby's home, he initially denied the allegations but also told them that he lived at the home alone, officials said.

Goolsby also told authorities that they would find "stuff" they didn't like during the search, according to investigators.

Goolsby was found to be in possession of more than 220 images and videos of children being sexually assaulted, investigators said. Three of the videos showed the sexual assault of a child believed to be no older than 10, according to authorities.

Goolsby is currently free on a $30,000 bond and is due back in court on Oct. 19.

