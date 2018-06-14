Child left in hot car for 10 minutes outside Target, woman arrested

SPRING, Texas - A woman has been arrested after being accused of leaving a child inside a car in a Target parking lot for more than 10 minutes Wednesday, according to court documents.

The woman, identified as 47-year-old Niccole Hossain, is accused of leaving an eight-year-old inside the locked car, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. The car was not running, its windows were up and the temperature outside exceeded 90 degrees, according to court records.

Hossain has been charged with child endangerment and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

