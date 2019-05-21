Child hit, killed by car after sibling accidentally puts it in reverse, deputies say

Investigators photograph the scene of a deadly crash involving a child near Sugar Land, Texas, on May 21, 2019.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A child was hit and killed by a car Tuesday in a neighborhood near Sugar Land.

The crash was reported on Logan Creek Lane about 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said the father of the 3-year-old put her and her 4-year-old sibling in the vehicle and turned it on so they would have air conditioning while he ran back into the garage to grab something.

In that time the 3-year old managed to get out the vehicle and the 4-year-old managed to climb into the front, authorities said.

The gear stick for the vehicle is a dial that turns, and the 4-year-old turned in and put the car in reverse causing the vehicle to roll backward and hit the younger child.

According to Fort Bend County deputies, people at the scene tried to perform CPR on the 3-year-old but she was killed immediately by the impact

"It's a horrible incident." authorities said. "(Starting the car is) something everybody does, especially around this time of the year. (It's) just a horrible incident for the family and the community."

Video from SKY2 showed investigators photograph a white Mercedes car at the scene. A pink backpack could be seen on the hood of the car.

The child’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.