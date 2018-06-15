Child gives mom gun to shoot dad during violent fight in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A woman shot her husband Thursday after he choked her and broke into her northwest Houston apartment, police said.

According to investigators, just after 5 p.m. the man, identified as Derek Martin, broke into his wife's apartment in the 12000 block of North Gessner and began choking his wife in front of their four children. The couple's 8-year-old daughter hit her father while their 5-year-old child got a gun, police said.

Martin's wife took the gun from the child and shot Martin in the arm, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and released.

The extent of his wife's injuries was not immediately known.

The children were not injured.

According to police, Martin's wife has an order of protection against her husband.

He is being charges with a felony count of assault and a felony count of violating a protective order.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.