Child drowns in Baytown apartment complex pool, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas - A young boy drowned Wednesday in a Baytown apartment complex swimming pool, police said.

The 6-year-old boy and a 8-year-old girl, who is his cousin, who were known to jump the fence to go swimming, were found in the Avalon Bay apartment pool around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The children were pulled from the pool, which is guarded by a locked gate and wire mesh to keep people out.

The boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from the pool and CPR was performed before he was taken to an area hospital via helicopter, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The girl was responsive and was taken to an area hospital. She is in unknown condition.

