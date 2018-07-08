Child dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon in Acres Home, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the 8400 block of Knox Street.

Police said the boy found an unsecured 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol on the living room's couch. Police said the child accidentally shot himself in the head.

Police said the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed.

The scene is under investigation.

Houston police are urging people to lock up their guns and keep them out of children's reach.

