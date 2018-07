HOUSTON - A child accidentally shot himself Tuesday at a home in northwest Harris County, according to officials.

The 3-year-old boy shot himself at a residence in the 31000 block of Dunham Lake Drive, near Cypress, around 6:30 p.m., officials said.

Authorities said the child was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight. His condition is not known.

It is not clear how the child got the gun.

