Chemical plant catches fire in SE Houston

HOUSTON - A chemical plant caught fire Friday in southeast Houston.

The fire was reported at 5:50 p.m. the TPC Group Operations plant at 8600 Park Place Blvd.

According to the company, the fire was in a portable storage tank that contained a mixture of primarily water and hydrocarbons, which is a petroleum product.

Officials said there was no anticipated impact to employees or anyone else in the area.

TPC Group Houston Operations released the following statement:

"Our team has been conducting air monitoring at the fence line and surrounding area. At this time there is no need for the community to take action and we will continue to conduct air monitoring.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

