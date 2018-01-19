CenterPoint Energy sends crew to Puerto Rico to help restore power

PONCE, Puerto Rico - CenterPoint Energy on Friday sent a crew of 72 to Puerto Rico to support power restoration efforts in the hurricane-ravaged Caribbean island.

The team left at about 6:30 a.m. from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

CenterPoint sent dozens of linemen and support personnel to join more than 1,500 other crew member from other companies that are already on the ground supporting Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority in the next phase of its restoration process.

The barge that will carry CenterPoint Energy trucks and equipment is scheduled to arrive in the Port of Ponce on Saturday.

