CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer accused of pulling woman from car at center of civil rights violation case

RICHMOND, Texas - A civil rights investigation is underway after a woman claimed she was "brutally attacked" by a Richmond police officer during a traffic stop on Jan. 31.

Video recorded by the officer's dashcam showed the officer pulling the driver out of her, pinning her against the vehicle and placing her in handcuffs. The video shows the officer, identified as Brady McNeal, and the female driver in a struggle before he pulls her out of the car.

McNeal has been placed on administrative leave. He has been employed with the department since June 2017.

VIDEO: Richmond officer accused of pulling woman from car at center of civil rights violation investigation

The Richmond Police Department released the following statement:

"On March 22, 2019, The Richmond Police Department received a claim of a Civil Rights Violation from the attorney of an individual who was pulled over for a traffic violation on January 31, 2019. The complaint claims that the officer brutally attacked the individual during the stop.



"Two days before receiving the formal complaint, on March 20, 2019, The District Attorney notified the Chief of Police regarding the incident. The Richmond Police Department immediately began an internal investigation regarding the alleged violation of the officer. The officer, Bradley McNeal was placed on administrative leave at that time and will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. Officer McNeal has been with the department since June of 2017.

"When the Richmond Police Department received the official complaint from the complainant’s attorney on March 22, Chief Gary Adams asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a separate investigation regarding the incident. Both the internal investigation and the investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers are ongoing.

"The initial traffic stop occurred on January 31, 2019 at approximately 10:41 PM, in the 100 block of South Second Street in Richmond. Officer McNeal stopped the individual, later identified as Isaura Cecilia Moreno, 22 of Richmond for a defective passenger side brake lamp.

"Moreno was arrested for the following at the time of the stop:

Assault on a Peace Officer – 3rd Degree Felony

Resisting Arrest, Search and Seizure – Class A Misdemeanor

Interfering with Public Duties – Class B Misdemeanor



"She was placed in the Fort Bend County Jail at the time of arrest.

"Moreno’s Felony case went before the Fort Bend County Grand Jury on February, 18, 2019. The Grand Jury True Billed Moreno on the charge of Assault on a Peace Officer/Harassment of a Public Servant. This charge was dismissed on March 25, 2019.

"No further information regarding this incident will be available while the investigations are ongoing."

