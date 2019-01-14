Caught on camera: Homeowner robbed at gunpoint in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - Police hope surveillance video will help them catch three men who busted into a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint in northeast Houston, officials said.

The home invasion was reported at 10:04 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 7200 block of Springdale Street.

Surveillance video shows the men rummaging through the living room. Police said the woman was hiding in her bedroom and texting her sister for help.

At some point, police said one of the men kicked in the bedroom door, and demanded cash and the woman's cellphone. That's when the sister pulled up to the home and started honking her horn -- scaring the men off, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 for information leading to suspects arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

