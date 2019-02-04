Catholic Church sex abuse victim helping survivors in Houston

Miguel Prats said the Catholic Church can do more for victims of sexual assault.

HOUSTON - Miguel Prats said the Catholic Church has done a lot for victims, but it can still do so much more.

Prats is a victim and said he was sexually abused by a priest. He spoke to KPRC2 on Monday.

"Just being touched and groped inappropriately, I have the same reactions as those who were raped. I lost my faith. I lost my anchor. I lost my way," Prats said.

Prats is a practicing Catholic and has lived in Houston all his life. He said he was abused by a Catholic priest as a teenager when he visited St. Louis, Missouri. He said the Catholic Church knew about the abuse for 22 years and did nothing.

"The church thinks they have apologized, but they need to apologize more and they need to give people a resource to turn to," Prats said.

Prats is the original founder of SNAP, the Survivors' Network of those Abused by Priests in Houston.

He went on to create the Maria Goretti Network, another organization helping victims deal with abuse. The network operates within the Diocese of Galveston-Houston.

He urges all victims to come forward.

"If you've been abused, you need to come forward tell someone. When victims come forward, children and vulnerable adults are protected," Prats said.

There is a hotline created by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for victims of abuse to come forward. You can call the coordinator at 713-654-5799. The coordinator said she is independent from the church and all calls will remain confidential.

