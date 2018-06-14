Cars stolen from west Harris County dealership after oil changes, victims say

HOUSTON - Two people are saying that their two cars were stolen from the same dealership on the same day just after getting a routine oil change.

The victims said it happened May 25 at Mossy Nissan on the Katy Freeway.

"They came back to me and said your car has been stolen," Meisam Mansor said. "I never thought you go there for oil service end up with your car being stolen."

Not too many would think about that situation, but car thefts happen - no matter the location.

Mansor said Mossy Nissan's insurance provider paid him out for his car's value and he used it to pay off the loan.

Now, he has to buy a new car and he has no money left from insurance to do that. He also said other valuables were stolen from him that insurance won't cover.

Jorge Flores has not settled with the insurance company and insists he's being given the run around.

"They told me that my car was missing," Flores said.

Both victims received a temporary loaner vehicle, but they said the dealership hasn't given them the proper attention they deserve as customers.

"At least whatever compensation is, I have to be able to buy a car to the condition of the car I had," Mansor said.

KPRC reached out to the dealership several times, but the calls have yet to be returned.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.