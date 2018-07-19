Carjacking victim shoots, kills thief at apartment complex in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead and two others are on the run after a foiled carjacking attempt Thursday in southeast Houston.

📺 Watch KPRC2 News Today

Police said that around 2 a.m., three men attacked another man in the parking lot of the Sweetwater Point Apartments in the 7900 block of South Sam Houston Parkway and took his truck.

The group tried to get away, but were trapped in the complex by the security gate, police said. The victim ran after the trio and they tried to run the man over with his truck, according to police.

The man pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the carjackers before they ran away, police said.

One of the thieves was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are searching for the other two men.

The carjacking victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.